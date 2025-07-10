NEET-PG 2025: NBEMS warns candidates of “spoofed content”

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued a caution to applicants preparing for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test for Postgraduate 2025 (NEET-PG 2025), urging them to be wary of bogus communications sent in the board's name.

In an official notification, the board warned that bogus notices, emails, SMS, and social media posts are being distributed by imposters purporting to be NBEMS staff. These letters frequently contain erroneous information and promise to help with the NEET-PG 2025 exam procedure, NDTV reports.

"Unscrupulous agents or touts may make false and bogus claims to candidates using spoofed content in the name of NBEMS for phishing. Candidates are hereby advised not to be allured or misled by such individuals making fake promises of help through forged documents or messages,” the notice reads.

NBEMS confirmed that it does not send any emails or communications regarding achieving good grades or offering assistance with its exams. All official updates and notices regarding NEET-PG 2025 are available only on the NBEMS website (natboard.edu.in), and NEET-PG 2025 applicants are strongly recommended to double-check any information they receive, the board said.

To assure legitimacy, NBEMS noted that from July 2020, all alerts have included a QR code that can be scanned to access the official version on its website. Students have also been asked to use the board's verified WhatsApp channel to receive real-time updates.

The examination is set to be conducted on August 3 in a single shift.