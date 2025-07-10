Nation celebrates Guru Purnima as political leaders honour Guru-Shishya bond

According to a report by NDTV, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined several top political leaders in extending heartfelt greetings to the nation today, Thursday, July 10, as India celebrated Guru Purnima, the festival that pays tribute to spiritual and academic teachers.

Prime Minister Modi took to the social media platform X to share his message, writing, "Best wishes to everyone on the special occasion of Guru Purnima." The festival, which holds deep significance in Indian tradition, celebrates the crucial role that gurus play in leading their disciples from darkness to enlightenment.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also marked the occasion with his own tribute, emphasising the lasting importance of the teacher-student relationship in Indian society.

In his social media post, Shah wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, I pay my respects to all teachers. In Indian culture, the guru-disciple relationship is not only a medium of education and initiation but also a lifelong guide."

The home minister further noted how throughout Indian history, gurus have consistently worked to instill moral values, knowledge, proper conduct, cultural awareness, and patriotism in their students. He concluded by extending his best wishes to all educators who contribute to nation-building.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also participated in the celebrations, reflecting on the spiritual dimensions of the day.

He posted on X that "By the grace of the Guru, the disciple progresses from ignorance to self-realisation, from darkness to light." The UP Chief Minister honored his own spiritual teachers by paying tribute at the samadhis of Mahant Avaidyanath and Mahant Digvijaynath.

Guru Purnima, also referred to as Vyasa Purnima, is observed by multiple religious communities, including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Jains. The festival commemorates the birth anniversary of sage Veda Vyasa, who authored the Mahabharata and compiled the Vedas.

Throughout the country, devotees marked the day with various spiritual practices, including Guru puja ceremonies, prayers, and religious teachings. Many visited temples to offer prayers and express their gratitude to both spiritual and academic mentors for their guidance and wisdom in shaping their lives.