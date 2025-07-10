Making high-quality education accessible to Tier-2 & Tier-3 cities

A

To pursue higher education, many young learners from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India often relocate to major academic hubs such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Chennai, among others.

These cities are also where new international campuses are being established, owing to their vibrant commercial and industrial ecosystems. They are home to a high concentration of employers and offer some of the most dynamic cultural engagements in the country.

In this context, international universities will add to the growing range of academic options available to students from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. These learners will no longer be transitioning merely from quiet hometowns to the bustling metropolises of India, they will now have the opportunity to access international education in cities hosting campuses of globally reputed institutions such as the University of Southampton, Coventry University, Imperial College of London, University of Aberdeen, University of York, and University of Liverpool.

These campuses will offer the same academic rigour, quality assurance frameworks, and globally recognised degrees as those delivered at their UK home institutions. More importantly, students will also benefit from international exposure through pedagogical approaches, campus life, and the diversity of the student body, all while remaining within the comfort of their own country and staying rooted in the local context.