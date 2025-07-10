Making high-quality education accessible to Tier-2 & Tier-3 cities
In what ways do UK university campuses in India help expand access to high-quality education, especially for students from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities?
To pursue higher education, many young learners from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India often relocate to major academic hubs such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Chennai, among others.
These cities are also where new international campuses are being established, owing to their vibrant commercial and industrial ecosystems. They are home to a high concentration of employers and offer some of the most dynamic cultural engagements in the country.
In this context, international universities will add to the growing range of academic options available to students from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. These learners will no longer be transitioning merely from quiet hometowns to the bustling metropolises of India, they will now have the opportunity to access international education in cities hosting campuses of globally reputed institutions such as the University of Southampton, Coventry University, Imperial College of London, University of Aberdeen, University of York, and University of Liverpool.
These campuses will offer the same academic rigour, quality assurance frameworks, and globally recognised degrees as those delivered at their UK home institutions. More importantly, students will also benefit from international exposure through pedagogical approaches, campus life, and the diversity of the student body, all while remaining within the comfort of their own country and staying rooted in the local context.
When it comes to curriculum design, how are UK institutions ensuring their programmes stay industry-relevant and are tailored to the Indian context?
UK universities establishing branch campuses in India are mindful of the local workforce requirements and are tailoring their offerings to align with the needs of Indian businesses and industries. They are keen to collaborate with co-located Indian public and private universities, ensuring that students gain globally benchmarked skills and knowledge while retaining vital Indian context, networks, and connections.
UK institutions are approaching their curriculum design in India with a clear focus on relevance, to both local industry needs and their own institutional strengths. While STEM courses remain popular, we are also seeing strong interest in areas such as management and the creative industries, particularly where local demand is evident-such as in Mumbai, where creative sectors are thriving.
Universities have been engaging extensively with local industries, businesses, alumni, and partners, as well as commissioning experts to better understand the needs and aspirations of Indian students. In addition, many institutions are drawing on the British Council’s insights and networks to navigate and respond effectively to the Indian education landscape.
