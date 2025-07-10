Kerala Plus Two SAY result 2025: Here’s how to check when they are out

The Kerala Plus Two SAY (Save a Year) Result 2025 is likely to be released today, July 10, 2025, by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala. Students who sat for the supplemental exams can check their results on the official websites, keralaresults.nic.in and result.kite.kerala.gov.in.

The DHSE Kerala conducted the Plus Two SAY tests from June 12 to June 20, 2025, to give students who failed one or more topics in the Kerala Class 12 board exams earlier this year a second chance. The results will determine eligibility for postsecondary education and employment prospects, reports Business Standard.

How to check the Kerala Plus Two SAY results 2025:

Visit the official websites at keralaresults.nic.in and result.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the link labelled "Kerala Plus Two SAY Results 2025."

Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth on the login page.

To view your provisional marksheet, please send the details.

Download or print the results for later use.

As many as 3,70,642 students took the Kerala Class 12 board exams earlier this year. Out of them, 2,88,394 students passed, at a 77.81 per cent pass rate.

This is a small decrease from the 2024 record of 78.69 per cent. It is recommended that students only verify their results on the official websites stated above and continue to monitor DHSE updates for any new announcements.

After the results of the supplemental exam are revealed, candidates who do not meet the standards may consider options such as re-evaluation or additional supplementary attempts, if applicable.

Students should concentrate on their entrance examinations, college admissions exams, and any other competitive assessments they may have committed themselves to after clearing the SAY exams.