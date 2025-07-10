AP POLYCET 2025 seat allotment results release today after delay

The Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh, is set to release the AP POLYCET 2025 seat allotment results today, July 10, 2025, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Students who participated in the counselling process for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test can access their seat allotment results through the official portal at polycet.ap.gov.in once the results are declared.

The seat allotment announcement has been pushed back by one day from the originally scheduled date of July 9, 2025. The Department of Technical Education has now confirmed that the results will be made available today.

To view their allotment status, students will be required to provide their login credentials, including hall ticket numbers, passwords, and dates of birth, on the official website.

The delay in seat allotment results may also impact the college reporting schedule. While the initial timeline required students to report to their allotted colleges between July 10 and July 14, the revised dates are expected to be announced following the release of allotment results.

Students should note the fee structure for different types of institutions. Government and aided polytechnics charge Rs 4,700 as tuition fees, while private unaided polytechnics and second shift engineering colleges have set their annual fees at Rs 25,000. The Andhra Pradesh government will provide tuition fee reimbursement for eligible candidates as per existing policy guidelines.

Steps to check seat allotment results

Once the results are live, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website polycet.ap.gov.in Locate and click the AP POLYCET 2025 seat allotment result link on the homepage Enter the required login credentials Submit the details to view the allotment result Download and print the result for future reference

Students are advised to regularly check the official AP POLYCET website for any further updates regarding the counselling process and reporting schedules.