Andhra University takes charge of state's postgraduate engineering and pharmacy admissions

According to a report by The Hindu, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has assigned Andhra University the responsibility of managing admissions for postgraduate engineering and pharmacy programmes across the state.

The university will oversee the admission process for MTech, MPharm, and PharmD courses through GATE, GPAT, and APPGECET-2025 for universities and affiliated colleges throughout Andhra Pradesh. The counselling notification for phase-I admissions was released on July 8.

Candidates can start their registrations from July 9 to July 12. The registration process spans four days during which candidates must complete their applications.

Prof Mallikarjuna Rao Pasumarthi, who serves as the Convener for admissions, has directed candidates to access the official portals for the admission process.

For detailed notification, payment of registration fee and submission of online application, candidates can visit the website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in or https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.inPGECET/GATE/GPGECET/PGECET_HomePage. These portals serve as the primary gateway for candidates seeking admission to the postgraduate programmes.

The admission process encompasses MTech, MPharm, and PharmD programmes conducted through GATE, GPAT, and APPGECET-2025 across universities and affiliated colleges in the state. Andhra University has been entrusted with managing this entire admission process by APSCHE.

Students requiring assistance during the registration process can reach out through the helpline number 0891-2501955 or send their queries to helpdeskappgecet@apsche.org for aid with their applications.