Uttar Pradesh-born Sabih Khan appointed Apple’s new Chief Operating Officer

Apple has appointed Sabih Khan as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO), marking a key leadership transition within the tech giant.

Khan, an Indian-origin executive with nearly three decades at Apple, will succeed Jeff Williams as part of what the company described as a “long-planned succession.”

Born in 1966 in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, Khan moved to Singapore during his school years before relocating to the United States. He holds Dual Bachelor’s degrees in Economics and Mechanical Engineering from Tufts University and a Master’s in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI).Khan joined Apple in 1995 and has since held a series of senior roles across operations. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice-President of Operations, reporting directly to Williams. Over the years, he has been instrumental in delivering Apple’s flagship products to market and shaping its global supply chain, said a report by Money Control.

“Sabih is a brilliant strategist who has been one of the central architects of Apple’s supply chain,” said CEO Tim Cook.

“He has helped pioneer new technologies in advanced manufacturing, overseen the expansion of Apple’s US manufacturing footprint, and ensured Apple remains agile amid global challenges,” he said.