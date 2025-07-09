Two Bengaluru college students die in car crash near Pernambut

Two college students travelling in a car from Bengaluru died after their vehicle crashed into the wall of a roadside pump-set enclosure on the Pernambut–Gudiyattam road around 11.45 am on Tuesday, July 8. The impact crushed the front and top portions of the car, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The Pernambut police identified the deceased as Leni and Plifford. According to police, the car was speeding when the driver lost control and hit the pump-set wall. Leni was driving the vehicle, while Plifford was seated in the back. Police stated that Leni was wearing a seatbelt. It is unclear whether Plifford was wearing it.

Three other passengers — Sharon, a female student, Sudeep, and Jackson — sustained injuries. They were initially admitted to Pernambut Government Hospital and later referred to the Government College and Hospital in Adukkamparai, Vellore.

All five are students of a private college in Bengaluru and are in their early to mid-twenties, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Their bodies have been kept at the Pernambut Government Hospital. The postmortem will be conducted after their parents' arrival. A case of accidental death has been registered, and further investigation is underway.