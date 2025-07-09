Telangana students flood EAPCET portal with over 22 lakh options exercised

With the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2025 admission process underway, fresh data shows a vigorous participation from students eager to secure college seats.

As The Hindu reports, over 92,800 aspirants have completed the certificate verification stage of the first phase of counselling so far. Of these, nearly 48,700 candidates have gone on to lock in their web options, carefully listing their preferred colleges and courses.

The counselling is currently in a crucial window, with July 10 marked as the last date for students to exercise their options. According to officials, students are required to pay a processing fee and schedule their certificate verification before they can start filling in as many preferences as they wish, a strategy that could enhance their chances of landing a seat in a better college or programme.

A striking detail highlighted by The Hindu is the sheer volume of preferences being logged. The Commissioner of Technical Education revealed that the total number of options submitted by students has already crossed 22,86,500.

One particularly determined candidate has reportedly filled out 720 options, underscoring the intense competition and the lengths to which some students will go to secure admission.

Looking ahead, a mock seat allocation is scheduled to take place on or before July 13, offering candidates a tentative glimpse of where they might land. The final provisional allotment list will be published before July 18.