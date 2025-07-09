Rajasthan High Court exam: Admit cards out, here’s how to download

A crucial update for aspiring judicial officers in Rajasthan: the Rajasthan High Court has officially issued the admit cards for the Civil Judge Preliminary Examination 2025. Candidates who have registered for this much-anticipated recruitment exam can now head over to the official website, hcraj.nic.in, to secure their hall tickets.

As LiveMint highlights, these admit cards carry essential particulars like the candidate’s name, photograph, allotted exam centre, reporting time, and a list of important instructions to be followed on the day of the test. This document will serve as the primary entry pass into the exam hall, underscoring the need for candidates to verify every detail printed on it.

The Civil Judge recruitment in Rajasthan is designed as a rigorous three-tier selection process. As per LiveMint, the journey begins with this preliminary screening, followed by the Mains examination and finally, the viva-voce. Clearing this series is mandatory for anyone aiming to don the robes of a Civil Judge in the state judiciary.

Downloading the admit card is straightforward. Candidates are advised to start by visiting the official portal, hcraj.nic.in. Once there, they should navigate to the “Recruitment” or “Admit Card/Hall Ticket” segment, look for the specific Rajasthan High Court Civil Judge (Prelims) Admit Card link, and log in using their registration number and date of birth.

After logging in, they should carefully cross-check all details before downloading and printing the admit card.

Candidates preparing for the Rajasthan Civil Judge Preliminary exam must also pay close attention to examination-day protocols. It is advisable to reach the test venue at least 45 minutes before the scheduled time, even though entry typically starts about 15 minutes prior. This cushion helps account for last-minute formalities and avoids any rush.

Additionally, candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card along with a valid photo ID, which could be an Aadhaar card, Voter ID, or Passport. As per official guidelines, only basic items such as a blue or black ballpoint pen, drinking water, and hand sanitiser are permitted inside the centre.

Personal belongings like mobile phones, wallets, bags, calculators, and other electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited.

For comprehensive details, including any last-minute updates or clarifications, candidates are encouraged to keep checking the official Rajasthan High Court website.