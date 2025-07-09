NMC issues advisory on grievance redressal for medical students and stakeholders

In response to rising concerns from medical students, parents, and stakeholders, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued an advisory outlining a structured three-level grievance redressal mechanism to address academic, clinical training, and institutional issues faced by students.

The advisory, dated July 8, 2025, acknowledges the increasing number of complaints received by the commission. These range from excess fee charges, delays or non-payment of stipends, ragging and harassment, to issues concerning internships, health and safety, attendance, examinations, curriculum, and teaching methods.“There is an emergent need for a dedicated grievance redressal mechanism at various levels so that stakeholders have a platform for redressal of their grievances,” the commission stated in the advisory.

Three-tier system mandated

The NMC has proposed a three-level structure for grievance resolution:

1. Medical college/institute level

2. University level

3. Directorate of Medical Education (DME)/Health & Medical Education Department of the respective State/Union Territory (UT)





If unresolved at the college or university level, the grievance should be escalated to the state DME or Health Department. Only cases that require NMC intervention should be taken up at the commission level.