NCERT taps Canva to train teachers, transform learning for millions

In a move set to revamp how lessons are designed and delivered across India’s schools, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has signed an agreement with visual communication platform Canva to roll out three digital certification courses for teachers.

As The Indian Express reports, these self-paced programmes are entirely free and aim to bolster educators’ skills in digital creation, collaboration, and innovative classroom practices.

Under this initiative, teachers will learn to navigate Canva Education to craft lesson plans, presentations, infographics, and more, all tailored to stimulate critical thinking and visual engagement.

The curriculum, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, also brings artificial intelligence (AI) tools into the mix, training educators to integrate AI into their teaching to boost student involvement and streamline content planning.

These courses will be accessible on Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing (DIKSHA), the Ministry of Education’s digital platform, and broadcast via PM eVidya’s DTH TV channels, extending the reach to regions where internet remains patchy.

Notably, the modules will be offered in multiple Indian languages, paving the way for wide participation. Once completed, participants will receive a joint certification from NCERT and Canva.

According to The Indian Express, the MoU outlines that Canva will not only provide its educational platform at no cost but will also help create teaching materials aligned with India’s curriculum needs, while NCERT ensures these resources suit diverse regional contexts.

Through this, Indian teachers will tap into Canva Education’s massive library of over 500 apps and tools, spanning games, translation features, worksheets, and infographics across grades and subjects.

A statement from Canva highlights that in 2024 alone, its education initiatives have attracted 25 million new students and teachers globally, pushing its total learning community past 100 million users.

Teacher usage of the platform has surged by 50%, while student engagement has jumped by 107%, reflecting a robust appetite for AI-driven creative teaching aids like Canva’s Dream Lab.