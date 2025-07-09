Law college gang rape case: Forensic reports support survivor’s account, digital evidence awaited

The forensic reports in the Kolkata law college gang rape case have begun arriving, and initial findings are in line with the survivor’s statement, Kolkata Police confirmed on Tuesday, July 8.

Sources in the detective department said that the forensic results received so far include chemical and biological analyses, as per a report by The Times of India.

However, critical digital evidence, including CCTV footage and material from the crime scene, is still awaited, along with a few remaining biological samples.

“Electronic evidence in connection with the case was sent to various forensic institutions for examination. Part of the report has been received and is being scrutinised. Complete analysis is possible only after all the reports come in. Efforts are on to obtain them at the earliest,” public prosecutor Subhasish Bhattacharya told the court.

The prosecution sought judicial custody till July 22 for the three main accused — Monojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19), and Pramit Mukherjee (20) — along with Pinaki Banerjee (51), the security guard of the residential complex where the assault allegedly took place. The court granted the request.

All four were produced in court on Tuesday. Notably, they still have three to four days of police remand left, with staggered custody allowed under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Police, in their remand note, alleged that the accused were not cooperating.

“We are building a water-tight case based on evidence. Every piece will be used judiciously,” a senior officer told TOI.

Defence raises concerns

Monojit Mishra’s lawyer, Raju Ganguly, did not seek bail but objected to procedural lapses. He alleged that two other defence counsels, Arpita Sarkhel and Sourav Das, were denied access to Mishra and claimed that Mishra was being threatened and coerced into signing blank sheets. Ganguly also sought the cancellation of witness statements recorded under BNSS Section 180.

Meanwhile, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, representing Banerjee, moved a bail plea arguing that the security guard was “at best a good witness”, not an active participant in the crime.