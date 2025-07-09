Karnataka NEET-UG Counselling 2025: New registration window opens for non-UGCET candidates

Candidates who have qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 with marks equal to or above the prescribed minimum score are now eligible to register online for admission to undergraduate Medical, Dental, and AYUSH (Ayurveda, Unani, and Homeopathy) degree courses for the academic year 2025-26.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has opened a special registration window for those candidates who did not register for UGCET 2025 but have qualified NEET UG 2025, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

These candidates must apply online through the official KEA website by selecting the “UGNEET-2025 new registration” link.

How to apply for Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025

Visit the official KEA website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in .



Click on the Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 link on the homepage.



Enter the required registration details on the new page.



Fill out the application form.



Pay the applicable registration fee.



Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Take a printout for future reference.





Instructions for non-Karnataka candidates

Non-Karnataka candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2025 must:

Register online through the KEA portal (if not done already).





Enter all necessary details and pay the registration fee.





Upload their Class 12 marks in PDF format on the KEA Marks Entry portal.





Note: Document verification is not required for non-Karnataka candidates.





For more details, candidates are advised to refer to the official notice on the KEA website.