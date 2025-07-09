Indian talent shines abroad with record Erasmus+ wins this year

India continues to cement its standing on the global education stage, with 101 students — 50 of them women — securing the sought-after Erasmus+ scholarships for 2025–27. As Times Now reports, these fully funded two-year Master’s courses will see scholars traverse over 19 European countries, deepening ties between India and the European Union (EU).

The Erasmus+ initiative, launched by the EU in 1987, stands as the world’s largest academic mobility programme, backed by a budget of €26.2 billion (Rs 2,09,694 crore) for 2021–27. Its premier offering, the Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s Degree (EMJMD), opens doors to top-tier universities, covers full tuition, provides living and travel allowances, and often results in joint or multiple degrees.

Students from 20 Indian states make up this year’s batch, pursuing fields aligned with India–EU strategic goals, from Sustainable Urban Development and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Climate Resilience and Intellectual Property Law. France, Spain, Germany, Belgium, Italy, and Portugal are among the primary destinations, according to Times Now.

A significant highlight is the near gender parity achieved this year, underscoring India’s advancing push for women-led global education. Over the years, more than 6,000 Indians have benefited from Erasmus+, with 2,200+ securing the elite EMJMD since 2004.

At a recent ceremony in New Delhi, EU Ambassador to India, Hervé Delphin, lauded the scholars, calling Erasmus+ “a passport for personal and professional growth,” while pointing to the vibrant bridge being built by the over 90,000 Indian students currently studying in Europe.

Beyond individual journeys, Erasmus+ also drives institutional change. Thirteen Indian universities are engaged in Capacity Building in Higher Education (CBHE) projects, and multiple Jean Monnet initiatives have spotlighted Indian academics in European Studies.

These efforts, tied to the Sustainable Development Goals, reaffirm education as a cornerstone of the enduring India–EU partnership.