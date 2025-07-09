Dubai’s academic makeover: Indians now 42% of international cohort

Indian students are fast emerging as a dominant presence in Dubai’s evolving academic ecosystem, with new figures showing they now represent a substantial 42% of the international student community in the emirate.

According to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), for the 2024–25 academic year, Dubai hosts 42,026 students across 41 private higher education institutions, 37 of which are international university campuses.

This surge in enrolments signals a broader shift. As Business Today reports, Dubai recorded a remarkable 20.4% overall rise in student enrolment this year, a noticeable jump from the 12.3% growth witnessed previously. The proportion of international students climbed as well — from 25.3% to 29.4% — underlining Dubai’s growing reputation as a global study destination.

When it comes to what these students study, business courses stand out, attracting 54% of international learners. Information technology and engineering follow, each drawing 11%, while media and design see 6% and humanities only 3%. Bachelor’s degrees make up the majority of pursuits at 53%, with master’s programmes close behind at 37%.

But Indian engagement with Dubai’s higher education goes beyond just enrolments. Nearly 29% of faculty in these licensed institutions are of Indian origin, fostering an environment of familiarity and trust that many students and their families value deeply, as highlighted by Business Today.