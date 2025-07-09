DRDO launches six-month paid internship programme for tech graduates and postgraduates

Students eager for practical exposure in cutting-edge defence research may find their next opportunity at the Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL), a key unit of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

As reported by Business Today, NSTL has rolled out a six-month paid internship programme set to commence on August 1 at its facility in Visakhapatnam. This initiative opens 165 internship slots across diverse domains, including streams in engineering and core sciences.

Final-year Bachelor of Engineering (BE) or Bachelor of Technology (BTech) students, along with second-year Master of Science (MSc) candidates specialising in Physics or Chemistry, are eligible to apply, provided they meet the academic benchmarks. Specifically, BE/BTech aspirants must have secured at least a 7.5 CGPA or 60% marks, while MSc students should have achieved 75% in their first year.

Applicants must ensure they are under 25 years of age by July 20, the final date to submit applications. Shortlisting will follow a merit-based process, with interviews (either online or offline) determining the final selection, as highlighted by Business Today.

Those chosen will be notified via email and will undergo document verification, including police clearance and a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their respective institutions.

Successful interns will receive a stipend of Rs 5,000 per month, split into two payments over the internship’s span. A certificate will be awarded upon full-term completion, contingent on the satisfactory evaluation of project work.

In terms of distribution, NSTL has allocated 58 positions for Electronics, Electrical, Embedded Systems, and allied branches; 75 for Mechanical, Chemical, Aerospace, and related engineering fields; 8 for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and other allied sciences; and 24 slots for Computer Science, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cybersecurity, and similar areas.

Applications need to be mailed to the Director at the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) in Hyderabad, with an electronic copy sent to drdlintern2025@gmail.com. The envelope must be addressed to the Head of HRD. Prospective interns are advised to consult the official notification for comprehensive details.