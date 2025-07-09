CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 rescheduled to July 28 after clash with HTET, now to be held on a single day

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the exam schedule for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) University Grant Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2025 session, shifting it to a single day following multiple requests from candidates.

Originally set to be held across three days — July 26, 27, and 28, the exam has now been consolidated into one date, July 28, to avoid a clash with the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2024, which is scheduled on July 26 and 27.

In an official notice, NTA stated, “The National Testing Agency (NTA) is in receipt of various representations from the candidates that Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2024 Examination is also scheduled on the same date(s)… In the interest of aspirants, the exam of Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 now will be held in a single day i.e., 28th July 2025 for all the five subjects.”

The CSIR-UGC NET is a national-level exam that determines eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professorship (Lectureship).