Better funds, brighter futures, as NEP drives change through Varanasi’s PM SHRI schools

Efforts to transform government schools in Varanasi under the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme are showing early promise, with local education officials highlighting improvements in student attendance and enrolments.

As reported by Hindustan Times, these upgrades are closely tied to the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 guidelines. A notable example comes from Nawapur, where Principal Shashi Prabha Rai of a PM SHRI school shared that enrolment has risen from 200 students in 2024-25 to 300 in 2025-26.

“The betterment in facilities due to better funding from the government has helped us change the mindset of parents towards government schools,” she observed. Her school now employs 16 teachers and offers amenities comparable to private institutions.

The broader initiative, launched on September 5, 2022, seeks to upgrade 14,500 existing schools nationwide, ultimately benefiting around 1.8 million students. So far, 13,076 schools across 33 states and Union Territories (UTs) have been selected.

In Uttar Pradesh alone, 1,888 schools are part of this drive, with Prayagraj leading with 61 schools and Varanasi housing 23, including two Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV).

Community members echo the positive shift. Rekha Gond, a resident of Nawapur, remarked how the improved facilities, from clean drinking water to smart classrooms, persuaded others to enrol their children after witnessing her grandson’s progress.

Santosh Kumar Dubey, Principal of PM SHRI Composite School in Besahupur, noted a jump in attendance from 70% to 90% after joining the scheme in 2023. “Students love the learning environment and come to school regularly,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sevapuri Block Education Officer (BEO) Sanjay Kumar Yadav highlighted that two local PM SHRI schools now receive Rs 1.10 lakh in grants, nearly double their earlier funding.

As highlighted by Hindustan Times, such schools also mentor nearby institutions by sharing best teaching practices, ensuring the benefits of PM SHRI ripple across the entire education ecosystem.