AP POLYCET 2025: First seat allotment out tomorrow, classes start same day

The first phase of seat allotment for the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2025 is set to go live tomorrow, July 10, marking a critical step for thousands of aspirants eager to secure seats in diploma courses across the state.

As reported by Careers360, candidates can view their seat allocation details on the official counselling portal, polycetap.nic.in.

Interestingly, classes for students allocated seats will also commence on July 10, reflecting a tight academic calendar. Those allotted a seat must complete self-joining procedures and report to their respective colleges by July 14.

According to Careers360, this first counselling round will primarily decide admissions based on candidates’ ranks, course and college preferences, and the number of available seats. Should vacancies persist post this phase, the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) may conduct additional rounds to fill them.

Admission through AP POLYCET is not merely about clearing the entrance exam. While passing the test remains mandatory, students must also satisfy the eligibility criteria — notably having completed Class X from a recognised board with Mathematics among their subjects — to be considered for seat allotment.

This year, 258 institutions across Andhra Pradesh are participating in the process, offering seats across 25 engineering courses, three non-engineering streams, and eight sandwich courses. Popular choices include Computer Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Civil Engineering.

Some of the sought-after institutions taking part are Andhra Polytechnic in Kakinada, Government Polytechnic for Women in Kadapa and Hindupur, Government Institute of Ceramic Technology in Gudur, and the polytechnics in Anantapur and Nellore.

For many students, AP POLYCET represents a gateway to professional education right after school, bridging the gap to technical careers and higher studies. The days ahead will be decisive for candidates waiting to see where their scores land them.