Seats in Tamil Nadu gov't arts and science colleges to up by 20%

The Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department has increased 20% seats in government arts and science colleges for this academic year.

Making the announcement on Monday, July 7, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan said the decision was necessitated as the number of applicationts for courses in arts and science colleges in the state is much more than that of last year, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

This year, 2.04 lakh students applied for admissions in government arts and science colleges. Similarly, government-aided arts and science colleges will be allowed to take in 15% additional candidates, while private colleges will be allowed to hike 10% of their seats. Notably, this year, 15 new arts and science colleges have been opened in the state, with this, the number of government colleges in the state has reached 179.

The statement issued by higher education department further said the different schemes implemented by the government, such as Pudhumai Penn, Tamil Puthalvan, and Naan Mudhalvan, have helped students from underprivileged section to pursue higher education, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

When it comes to medical...

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) Founder S Ramadoss on Monday, July 7, urged the state government to immediately fill the vacancies for deans in 14 government medical colleges, in line with the recent court directives.

In a statement, Ramadoss elaborated on the background of the issue that in October 2024, the state government promoted 14 professors as deans of medical colleges. However, a group of professors challenged these appointments in the Madras High Court, which subsequently annulled them. The verdict was upheld during the appeal, with the court ruling that the appointments were invalid and instructing the state to prepare a fresh list of eligible candidates within four weeks, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Ramadoss emphasised that the state must ensure transparency and fairness in the selection process. "In compliance with the court's order, the government should immediately conduct a proper selection and appoint new deans to the 14 colleges," he said.