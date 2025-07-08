Optimus and Megatron roll out! — PUBG Mobile launches major new patch

Gamers have fresh reason to dive back into PUBG Mobile, as the much-anticipated 3.9 update has officially “rolled out” (pun intended) today, July 8, bringing with it a high-octane crossover with Transformers.

According to The Times of India, this collaboration will run until September 2, offering players nearly two months to explore new content themed around the iconic franchise.

Central to this update is the Transformers mode, which lets players summon and steer two of the saga’s most recognisable figures: Optimus Prime and Megatron. From commanding Prime’s signature red truck to manoeuvring Megatron’s fearsome purple tank, players can now engage in battles that effortlessly switch between robot and vehicle forms.

As The Times of India notes, by collecting Spacebridge Beacons scattered across the map, players unlock these Transformer units, adding a unique tactical twist to standard gameplay.

The 3.9 update also introduces the ASM Abakan, a versatile 5.56mm rifle that supports single, burst, and automatic fire modes, now accessible in Classic mode. Combat enthusiasts will further find revamped vehicle options, including formidable additions like the Mega Truck and Electromagnetic Tank.

Beyond these highlights, the patch revives its Metro Royale segment with Zombie Uprising 2.0, while also unveiling the WOW Summer Showdown, a seasonal map designed for more casual encounters. Competitive spirits can test their mettle in the new Ranked Arena Mode, designed specifically to help players climb through ranked tiers. Meanwhile, the Social Hub aims to foster better in-game coordination with enhanced communication tools.

Additional tweaks encompass firearm attachment upgrades, refined vehicle drifting mechanics, and a new sniper rifle barrel extender that promises improved base damage, ensuring even veterans will find something to adapt to.

The update began its staggered release on July 7 across Vietnam, South Korea, and Japan, with global availability expected by today, July 8. Players can easily download the patch via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, ready to gear up for a season where Autobots and Decepticons redefine the battleground.