NMMC exams: Admit cards out from July 9, key details inside

Candidates gearing up for the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) recruitment exams can expect their admit cards to be available online from tomorrow, July 9. As highlighted by Jagran Josh, the NMMC is set to activate the download link for hall tickets on its official website — https://www.nmmc.gov.in — precisely a week before the exams begin.

The exams, which are scheduled across four consecutive days on July 16, 17, 18, and 19, will be conducted in a computer-based format. The recruitment drive spans several positions, including Junior Engineer, Technician, Wireman, Account Clerk, Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), Wardboy, Typist and more. This process falls under Advertisement No. Bhrti/2025.

Applicants will need their registration number and date of birth to access the admit card. The document is mandatory for entry into the exam centres, carrying vital information such as the candidate’s name, date of birth, roll number, photograph, signature, exam date, time, and venue details.

Jagran Josh reports that candidates should thoroughly verify all these details once the admit card is downloaded, and immediately notify authorities in case of any discrepancies.

For downloading the NMMC Admit Card 2025, candidates must head to the official portal, navigate to the ‘Careers’ section, select the appropriate admit card link, and input their application number, date of birth, and email ID. The hall ticket will then be generated in a new window for download.

This year’s recruitment drive by the NMMC has seen applications for multiple posts aimed at strengthening civic operations across Navi Mumbai. Given that the admit card is a crucial document without which entry to the examination hall will be denied, candidates are advised to secure it well ahead of their exam date.