Job seeker finally figures out what it takes to land interviews in 2025: a PhD from Hogwarts

Fed up with repeated rejections and what he called a “broken hiring process”, a frustrated tech professional decided to prank recruiters by circulating a wildly exaggerated CV, only to find himself unexpectedly flooded with interview calls.

As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the anonymous user took to Reddit to narrate how months of bland rejections like “your profile does not align with the role” pushed him to craft an absurd resume.

The parody document boasted of a “PhD from MIT, Hogwarts and Coursera”, fluency in 97 programming languages, and a previous position as “Supreme Code Overlord” at “Google X Quantum Labs & Meta AI Reality Distortion Department”.

It also humorously claimed he had “32+ years of experience” despite being only 30 years old, could “function without coffee or oxygen”, and listed a reference who admitted they had to hire 30 engineers in place of him because they simply could not afford him.

In what he described as a form of therapy, he spammed this CV to companies that had earlier rejected him. This, ironically, resulted in genuine interview invitations. Some recruiters even labelled his background as a “terrific profile” and promptly shared their calendars to book discussions.

The Reddit post, as reported by Hindustan Times, struck a chord with many jobseekers who vented about how keyword-dependent screening often overlooks genuine talent. One user urged him to actually attend a few interviews, framing it as a clever way to demonstrate initiative and creativity rather than just a prank.

While the satirical stunt began as an outburst against impersonal hiring, it ended up exposing loopholes in automated recruitment filters, and perhaps proved that, in tech hiring today, getting noticed takes not just skills and luck, but maybe even a little bit of magic.