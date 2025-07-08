Jack Dorsey’s Bitchat lets you message without Wi-Fi, data, or even cell reception

Jack Dorsey, Co-founder of Twitter and well-known tech entrepreneur, has unveiled a new messaging application that completely ditches the internet. As noted by Hindustan Times, this latest project called Bitchat is designed to function without Wi-Fi, mobile data, or any centralised servers, instead relying entirely on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) mesh networking.

The app enables nearby smartphones, typically within 30 metres, to form secure clusters that pass encrypted messages from one device to another. As users move, their devices link up with fresh clusters, helping messages travel beyond normal Bluetooth ranges.

This feature could prove especially vital in places with patchy internet, during natural disasters, or under restrictive regimes.

Unlike more familiar platforms such as WhatsApp or Telegram, which require registration through an email or phone number and store chats on company servers, Bitchat is completely decentralised.

As highlighted by Hindustan Times, all messages live on users’ devices and vanish after a preset period, placing privacy and resistance to censorship at the core of its design. The app does not demand account creation, preserving anonymity from the start.

Currently, Bitchat is only available to iPhone users through Apple’s TestFlight in a beta phase. The rollout was rapid; it quickly filled its 10,000-tester cap. Dorsey has publicly released both the app’s whitepaper and the beta invitation, hinting at an open approach to development.

This early stage focuses on improving battery efficiency and stabilising message relays. Looking ahead, the team intends to add Wi-Fi support, which would allow richer media sharing like photos and videos.