India’s youth eye new careers at BHEL as online applications for artisan roles open July 16

A significant hiring initiative by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) is on the horizon, with the public sector giant preparing to recruit Artisans (Grade IV) across various trades. As noted by Jagran Josh, the short recruitment notice was made public on July 7, outlining key timelines and the broad contours of the eligibility criteria.

The recruitment drive is expected to fill around 515 vacancies spread across disciplines like Fitter, Welder, Turner, Machinist, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, and Foundryman. Applicants eager to secure these positions can start submitting their online applications from July 16, via the dedicated portal at careers.bhel.in.

While this brief announcement serves as a precursor, the detailed notification, which will contain comprehensive information on educational qualifications, reservation policies, and other critical criteria, is slated for release soon on the official website.

As highlighted by Jagran Josh, BHEL has structured the selection process to include a Computer Based Test (CBT), followed by document verification and a medical examination for those who progress through the initial stage.

The preliminary details reveal that aspirants will need to have cleared Class X, along with possessing both the National Trade Certificate (NTC/ITI) and the National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) in the respective trade.

The academic thresholds stand at a minimum of 60% for General and Other Backward Class (OBC) categories, and 55% for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates in both NTC/ITI and NAC qualifications. Additionally, the upper age limit is capped at 27 years for those belonging to the General and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories.

The short notice, published in the employment newspaper, also emphasised that the positions would be based across India, allowing selected candidates to be placed in various BHEL facilities nationwide. Once the application window opens, prospective candidates are advised to promptly register on the portal, furnish personal details such as name, parents' names, date of birth, and Aadhaar number, and then complete the rest of the form. The process also involves uploading the requisite documents, paying the application fee, and printing the final form for future reference.

The step-wise procedure has been kept fairly straightforward: after registration, applicants must log in using their credentials, fill in the additional details, upload their photograph and signature, and finally make the payment to complete the process.

Candidates are encouraged to keep a close watch on the official site for the detailed advertisement, which will clarify all remaining specifics.