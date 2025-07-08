Incorrect response sheets, apathetic NTA & no redressal: Here’s what UGC-NET 2025 aspirants say

A state of self-doubt

Initially, when these candidates checked their response sheets, they were taken aback by the answers attributed to them. Some candidates thought that they had made a mistake in the exam, as indicated in the response sheets.

“For a second, I thought that I marked the wrong option in the exam despite knowing the correct answer, and questioned my performance in the exam,” said Raghav*, a UGC-NET candidate from Odisha.

For Raghav, this is the second attempt at the UGC-NET, after appearing for the exam in December 2024. Having also appeared for various other public exams, such as the Union Public Service Commission Civil Service Exam (UPSC CSE) and banking exams, he told EdexLive that he was experienced enough not to make such rudimentary mistakes.

However, his confusion turned into shock when he saw other candidates reporting the same problem on social media and Telegram groups.

To make matters worse, the questions for which the response sheets had wrong answers marked were simple general knowledge and arithmetic questions. “One of the questions that the response sheet claimed I got wrong was when the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission was conducted,” Raghav revealed.

Attesting to this, Deepanshi, a UGC-NET candidate from Uttar Pradesh, said that those who prepared well for the examination could not have answered such questions incorrectly. “Even a Class 10 student would be able to get the answer right,” she said, irate.

“I began to have serious doubts about my performance in the exam after I looked at the response sheet and thought that there was some kind of mistake,” Deepanshi narrated.

And sure enough, it seems like there was.

No help from the NTA

To make matters worse, when they tried to bring this to the NTA’s notice, they were met with just one response: denial.

“Some of us tried to contact officials to find a solution to our predicament, but the officials denied that anything like this could ever happen,” Raghav alleged.

He added that the official emphasised multiple times during their conversation on the telephone that the UGC-NET was a computer-based exam and that only their responses would be reflected in their response sheets.

“The NTA was not open to the possibility that there could be anything wrong with our response sheets,” Deepanshi said.

When some candidates tried contesting this through email, there was no response from the NTA either. “The NTA officials asked me to explain the issue via an email, and I did in detail. However, they are yet to respond,” Prachi, a UGC-NET candidate from Bihar, told EdexLive.

Candidates see this state of denial and lack of accountability by the NTA as a microcosm of a deeply prevalent malaise within India’s exam system and how the Agency conducts itself.

“It is clear that the NTA has been unable to conduct exams smoothly, especially since last year. While this is worrisome in itself, what’s equally striking is the lack of transparency. We do not know what is happening behind the scenes, as the NTA continues to ignore these discrepancies,” Prachi said.

Incidentally, this is the second instance of candidates’ response sheets in an exam conducted by the NTA allegedly not reflecting their performance. In April, aspirants of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) alleged similar discrepancies in their response sheets, which include missing answers, questions marked as unanswered, and answers being recorded as incorrect when they were actually correct.