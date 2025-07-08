IDBI declares JAM 2025 results, paving way for interviews

The next stage in the Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI)’s latest recruitment drive has begun with the announcement of results for the Junior Assistant Manager (JAM) online test.

As The Times of India highlights, the outcome of the computer-based examination, conducted on June 8, was officially released by IDBI on July 7. The eagerly awaited result marks the beginning of the next critical step: personal interviews.

This year, IDBI seeks to fill 676 vacancies under Grade ‘O’ through this recruitment cycle. Candidates who participated in the examination can now log into the official portal, www.idbibank.in , using their Registration Number and Date of Birth to learn their qualifying status.

According to The Times of India, the result document contains vital particulars, including the candidate’s name, roll number, registration details, date of birth, and whether they have qualified for the next stage.

The upcoming interview round, valued at 100 marks, demands that general category aspirants secure at least 50 per cent to stay in contention. For candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Persons with Disability (PWD) categories, the benchmark is slightly relaxed at 45 per cent.

The final merit list will consider the combined scores from both the online test and this interview.

While individual scores and the cut-off marks for each section remain under wraps for now, IDBI plans to publish these details once the entire selection process concludes. In the meantime, candidates are urged to regularly monitor www.idbibank.in for fresh notifications.

Those still looking to check their results can follow a straightforward five-step process on the IDBI website: navigating through the Careers section, selecting the relevant recruitment project, and entering the required credentials.