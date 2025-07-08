Delhi University alert: CSAS preferences to freeze soon, key dates here

With the admission season in full swing, the University of Delhi (DU) has rolled out the second phase of its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) for undergraduate admissions, inviting aspirants to finalise their choices for programmes and colleges.

As highlighted by Times Now, candidates who have successfully navigated Phase I can now sign in at ugadmission.uod.ac.in to indicate their preferences, a step that plays a pivotal role in determining future allocations.

Students have until 11.59 pm on July 14 to fill and lock in their selections. Once the clock strikes midnight, the system will automatically freeze all preferences. Those who haven’t yet completed Phase I still have this window to register and submit their options, making it a crucial period for hopefuls eyeing seats across DU’s esteemed colleges.

Meanwhile, candidates from Phase I who spotted errors or needed to tweak their submissions were provided with a one-time correction facility, which opened on July 6 and runs till 11.59 pm on July 11.

DU’s official notice urged applicants to be meticulous, cautioning, “It be may be noted that the correction window is a one-time facility. Utmost care must taken by the candidates while editing the form... They must open the form and do the corrections in a single attempt. The form once submitted will not re-open.”

Times Now reports that after the preference submission phase concludes, the university will unveil simulated ranks at 5.00 pm on July 15. This will offer candidates a tentative glimpse of where they stand based on their chosen combinations, allowing them a slim window of time — from 5.00 pm on July 15 until 11.59 pm on July 16 — to reconsider and revise their options.

The momentum then builds toward the first CSAS allocation list, slated for release at 5.00 pm on July 19. This list will effectively signal the beginning of the seat confirmation process for scores of students, each hoping their careful choice pays off.

For those still catching up, applying is relatively straightforward: visit admission.uod.ac.in, log in using the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) credentials, pick the desired programme and college combinations, and lock them in before the looming deadline. As ever, DU authorities have advised candidates to maintain a checklist of edits or preferences before accessing any correction window, ensuring the process remains smooth and avoids last-minute blunders.

With these timelines tightening, DU hopefuls are urged to act decisively.