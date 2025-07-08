Bharat Bandh unlikely to disrupt college classes or school schedules

Even as India braces for widespread disruptions due to the Bharat Bandh tomorrow, July 9, schools, colleges, and universities are expected to function without interruption.

As noted by The Times of India, over 25 crore workers from sectors such as banking, mining, postal services, and transport will participate in this nationwide strike, which has been called by a coalition of 10 central trade unions and allied farmer groups.

The strike is aimed at protesting the Central government’s economic and labour policies. Despite the scale of the agitation, classrooms across the country are set to stay open, and students can expect regular academic schedules.

This largely insulates the academic calendar from the ripple effects of the strike, offering relief to parents and students concerned about exams or admissions during this period. Private offices too are anticipated to run normally.

The unions have listed multiple grievances, from pushing four contentious labour codes to rising unemployment and cuts in public services, but the education sector itself is not directly involved.

As highlighted by The Times of India, the primary impact zones are banking and insurance operations, postal services, coal production, factories, government offices, and state-run transport.

Rail services have not confirmed a strike but could see delays due to secondary impacts. Nonetheless, academic institutions by and large remain outside the core sectors backing the Bharat Bandh.

With campus routines expected to carry on as usual, students and educators can continue with their classes, admissions, and scheduled activities even as large swathes of India’s public sector come to a halt to voice labour and rural distress.