Are schools and colleges closed on July 9 Bharat Bandh? No, but expect disruptions in other services

Schools and colleges will remain open tomorrow, Wednesday, July 9, despite a massive Bharat Bandh called by central trade unions across the country. However, other key services including banking, transport, postal work, and so on, are likely to be hit as over 25 crore workers are expected to join the nationwide strike.

So, what’s happening? A joint platform of 10 central trade unions and several sectoral federations has called for a general strike to protest against what they call the “anti-worker, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate” policies of the Union government.

What will remain open?

Schools and colleges

Private offices and businesses

There’s been no directive to shut down educational institutions, so classes will continue as scheduled in most parts of the country.

What’s likely to be affected?

Banking operations

Postal services

Coal mining and factory work

State-run transport services

Government departments and PSUs

While there’s no official railway strike, train schedules could still be impacted by roadblocks or demonstrations.

Why are workers striking?

The unions allege that the government hasn’t conducted the Indian Labour Conference in over 10 years, and that it is trying to push four labour codes that weaken workers' rights and union powers.

Rising unemployment, inflation, and depressed wages are pushing people into distress, and public spending on education, health, and civic services is being slashed, the unions added.

Instead of hiring new youth, the government is rehiring retired staff, especially in railways and public sector jobs.