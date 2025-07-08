AIBE 20 Exam 2025: Notification expected soon, exam likely in September

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release the official notification for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 2025 shortly.

The AIBE is a mandatory certification exam for law graduates who wish to practise law in India. Only those who qualify the exam are awarded the Certificate of Practice (CoP), which is essential for representing clients in court.

According to current updates, the exam is expected to be conducted in September 2025, although the exact schedule has not been announced yet.

The notification will provide key details such as the registration dates, application process, exam day guidelines, and timelines for the release of the admit card, answer key, and result.

The AIBE will be held in offline mode and consist of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) based on 19 law subjects from the undergraduate (UG) curriculum. The exam duration will be 3 hours, and there will be no negative marking.

Candidates must score at least 40 per cent to pass. The test will be conducted in 11 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Odia, Kannada, Assamese, and Punjabi, across 53 Indian cities. The exam is no longer open-book; however, candidates are allowed to carry Bare Acts without any notes, as per a report by Shiksha.com.

The application fee is Rs 3,500 for General/Other Backward Classes (OBC)/Person with Disability (PwD) candidates and Rs 2,500 for Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/PwD candidates, excluding GST and other charges. The fee can be paid online or in cash with applicable bank charges.

Once the result is announced, successful candidates can collect their Certificate of Practice from their respective State Bar Councils or download it from the AIBESCOPE mobile app within a month.

Appearing for AIBE is mandatory for all law graduates who wish to practise law in India. Those working in non-litigation roles or other professions may choose not to appear for the exam.

The AIBE is aimed at assessing the candidate's basic understanding of legal principles and practical skills required for advocacy.

For the latest updates, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website allindiabarexamination.com.