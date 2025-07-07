Why “Captain Cool” is more than just a nickname for MS Dhoni

A

As Mahendra Singh Dhoni turns a year older today, the internet is once again flooded with wishes, memories, and tributes. From fans to teammates, everyone is raising a toast, not just to the trophies and titles he’s brought home, but to the calm, composed leader who redefined what pressure looked like on the cricket field.

Nicknamed “Captain Cool” for his unflappable demeanour on the field, Dhoni has now reportedly trademarked the title, cementing the legacy of a moniker that fans have long associated with him.

Here’s a look at why the title “Captain Cool” stuck and why it truly fits.