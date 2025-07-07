Telangana MBA, MCA dreams: TS ICET final results and answer key out today

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) is preparing to publish the much-awaited results of the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2025 today, July 7. As noted by Telegraph, candidates can access both the final answer key and their individual rank cards on the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in, once the announcement is made.

Organised by Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, on behalf of TGCHE, TS ICET serves as the primary gateway for aspirants aiming to secure seats in Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Computer Applications (MCA) programmes offered across universities and affiliated colleges in Telangana for the upcoming 2025–26 academic year.

The entrance examination, held on June 8 and 9, was conducted in two shifts each day — from 10.00 am to 12.30 pm and then from 2.30 pm to 5.00 pm. This year’s edition continued with the computer-based test (CBT) mode, ensuring a standardised assessment process for thousands of participating students.

According to Telegraph, candidates eager to see their performance can retrieve their rank cards by logging in with their registered hall ticket numbers and dates of birth. The portal will not only display the individual ranks but also enable students to download and save a PDF copy of their rank cards. This document will prove crucial during the forthcoming counselling rounds, which will involve document verification and seat allotment.

As part of the procedure, students are strongly encouraged to keep multiple printed copies of their rank cards ready. This will help avoid last-minute hassles when attending counselling sessions or producing documents for verification at their chosen institutes.

In addition to publishing results, the TGCHE will also make the final answer key available today. This will allow candidates to cross-check their responses and gain greater transparency into how their scores were calculated.

Students are advised to monitor the official TS ICET website closely in the coming days for announcements on the detailed counselling schedule, including timelines for choice-filling and subsequent seat allotments. Ensuring all documents are in order ahead of these next steps will make the transition smoother.