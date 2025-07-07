South Calcutta Law College reopens amid tight security after gang rape incident

South Calcutta Law College reopened today, on Monday, July 7, under heavy police security, more than a week after a first-year student was allegedly gang-raped on campus. The institution had remained shut since June 29 following protests over the June 25 incident, as reported by PTI.

On the first day of reopening, only first-semester BA LLB students who had not filled out their examination forms were asked to report to campus, Vice-Principal Nayna Chatterjee said.

As the gates reopened, around 100 students, many accompanied by their parents, were seen entering the campus. Entry was tightly controlled, with private guards verifying student ID cards, while senior Kolkata Police officers monitored security arrangements at the Kasba-based campus.

“We are scared about our children’s safety,” said Sasanka Dhara, father of a first-semester student, speaking to PTI.

“I’ve decided to accompany my son on every exam day until the situation becomes normal,” he added.

According to a college official, the decision to reopen was taken after the Kolkata Police gave the green signal. Meanwhile, the students' union room and the security guard’s room on campus have been sealed for investigation purposes.

Classes are scheduled to resume as per the regular timetable starting July 8, the official added.

The survivor, a first-year student, was allegedly gang-raped by an alumnus and two senior students, all reportedly affiliated with the Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s student wing. The incident triggered widespread outrage, prompting the temporary closure of the college.