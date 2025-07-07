Salary delays take a toll on 7K guest lecturers in TN gov't colleges

Over 7,300 guest lecturers employed in government arts and science colleges across the state have been struggling for months as the last salary they received was in April, plunging their families into financial hardship.

Currently, the lecturers receive a salary of Rs 25,000 per month for 11 months, which is almost half of the Rs 50,000- Rs 57,700 recommended by the University Grants Commission (UGC), stated a report by The New Indian Express.

As the examinations are held in May, the state government doesn't pay them salary for the month. "We are under severe mental and financial stress as we don't have any money with us. The new academic session for our children also begins in March-April, and we have to buy clothes, books and other essentials. Most of us have taken loans or borrowed money to manage expenses," said a guest lecturer working in Chennai.

V Thangaraj, president of Tamil Nadu All Government colleges UGC Qualified Guest Lecturers Association, said instead of paying the salary for the month of May, guest lecturers are put on exam duties on a nominal pay of Rs 150 - Rs 175 per day by the state government.

"New colleges are being opened, seats are being increased in the existing colleges without fresh recruitments, as the state government relies solely on guest lecturers to run them. But when it comes to paying us, they happily forget our plight," he said.

"In this new academic year, the state government plans to recruit over 600 new guest lecturers. If they are unable to pay us then how will they pay salaries to the new recruits," added Thangaraj.

"Unless the government acts swiftly and pays salary, including for the month of May immediately, the quality of education and morale of these guest teachers will be affected," said G Sivakumar, founder of the association. He further alleged that last year also they were paid only in July.

The directorate of collegiate education has attributed the delay to procedural issues. "We have written a letter to the higher education department for the release of salary, and it will be cleared soon," said a senior official in DCE, according to the report by The New Indian Express.