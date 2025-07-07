Oxford grad turns delivery driver: The uncertain roads of global employment

In a testament to the turbulence of today’s job landscape, Ding Yuanzhao, a highly qualified academic, now spends his days weaving through Singapore’s streets as a food delivery driver.

As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the 39-year-old from China’s Fujian province holds an extraordinary portfolio of degrees: a bachelor’s in Chemistry from Tsinghua University, a master’s in Energy Engineering from Peking University, a master’s in Biodiversity from the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, and a doctorate in Biology from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore.

Despite these stellar credentials, Ding found himself without a position after his postdoctoral stint at the National University of Singapore (NUS) ended in March last year. Over the months that followed, he diligently sent out resumes and appeared for ten interviews, only to be met with rejection at every turn.

Eventually, Ding chose a path that might surprise many: registering as a delivery rider in Singapore. Working close to 10 hours each day, Ding reportedly earns around SG$700 weekly. While the job is worlds apart from laboratory research, he remains practical.

“It is a stable job. I can support my family with this income. If you work hard, you can earn a decent living. It’s not a bad job,” Hindustan Times notes him sharing on social media. He even finds a silver lining, adding that delivering food allows him to squeeze in some physical exercise.

Interestingly, Ding could have pursued private tutoring, like many academically accomplished professionals in similar situations. However, he admitted he felt “too shy to seek customers on his own.”

His academic journey began with an impressive gaokao score of 700 out of 750 in 2004, which earned him a place at China’s prestigious Tsinghua University. From there, he charted an international academic path few can match — yet still found himself navigating a world where degrees offer no guaranteed safety net.