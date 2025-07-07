NMC new medical regulations: NMMTA welcomes reform, yet points out THESE 4 loopholes

In a press release dated July 6, the National MSc Medical Teachers' Association (NMMTA) welcomed the reinstatement of the 30% appointment cap for MSc/PhD faculty in five non-clinical subjects, calling it a “decisive and inclusive policy change” that corrects the limitations imposed by the MSR-2020 guidelines.

"This correction brings a much-needed end to years of injustice that stemmed from the MSR-2020 guidelines, which had severely impacted the careers, livelihoods, and dignity of non-medical teachers while also aggravating faculty shortages in medical colleges across India..." read the official statement.

The National Medical Commission's (NMC) introduction of the Medical Institutions (Qualifications of Faculty) Regulations, 2025, brought clarity for non-medical professionals by including provisions for individuals holding MSc/PhD qualifications.

The association calls this a delivery of justice, given past incidents and protests against these non-medicos, who were considered unfit to teach medical students.



"Despite persistent hostility from a section of the medical fraternity and the UG Board of the NMC, the Ministry has stood by the principles of fairness and meritocracy, and we are deeply grateful for this decisive and inclusive policy change," the statement read.



Dr Sridhar Rao, a founding member of the NMMTA, lauded the decision and highlighted that these non-medical educators are equally qualified, having studied the same postgraduate curriculum as their medical counterparts.



However, Dr Rao raised these four unresolved concerns: