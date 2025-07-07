NEET-UG 2025: KEA opens portal for roll number entry; fresh registration

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has activated the online portal for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 qualified candidates to submit their NEET roll numbers, a mandatory step for admission to medical and dental courses in Karnataka.

Candidates who have already registered for KEA Under Graduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2025 must enter their NEET roll number by 11 am on July 8, 2025, on the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

The submitted roll number will be matched with the National Testing Agency (NTA) database, and once verified, eligible candidates can download their filled application form and access their verification slip.

Application window opens from July 7

KEA has also opened a fresh registration window for NEET UG 2025 qualified candidates who have not yet applied through KEA. The application window will remain open from July 7 to July 10, 2025. A separate document verification schedule for these new applicants will be announced later.

Candidates applying under the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) Ward quota must undergo physical document verification at the KEA office in Bangalore between July 8 and July 10. All original documents must be presented in person.

To streamline the process, KEA has allocated verification dates based on NEET rank brackets:

July 8: Candidates with NEET ranks up to 4,00,000

July 9: Candidates with NEET ranks up to 8,00,000

July 10: Candidates with NEET ranks up to 12,00,000

KEA has also issued a notice regarding document verification for candidates who have applied to St John’s Medical College under Category 2 to Category 8. This will take place on July 9 and 10 at the Council Room of the Medical College, Koramangala campus.

Candidates must be physically present on both days with all original documents, as per the official schedule.

For more updates and schedules, candidates are advised to regularly check the official KEA website.