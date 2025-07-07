India’s rising IB graduates: Over 2 lakh students secure DP, CP results

A fresh cohort of International Baccalaureate (IB) graduates is stepping into the world this year, after over 2,02,000 students received their Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP) results from the May 2025 session.

As highlighted by IB (International Baccalaureate) in a press release, this represents a 4.8% rise from the previous cycle, underscoring the growing global footprint of these programmes.

Students who completed the two-year journey have not only sharpened their academic skills but also cultivated the mindset to navigate an evolving global landscape. The DP, in particular, has been structured to align with local education standards across multiple nations while fostering ethical leadership and critical inquiry.

It is now offered in more than 795 IB World Schools across the Asia-Pacific, and in 177 such institutions across India.

The latest data shared by IB (International Baccalaureate) reveals that the average global DP score stands at 30.58 points. These graduates now join an international community of over 2.7 million lifelong learners spread across 157 countries.

In India, the Career-related Programme, designed for students aged 16 to 19 keen to blend academic learning with career pathways, is gaining traction, with 41 schools offering it.

According to Olli-Pekka Heinonen, Director General of the International Baccalaureate, this class has demonstrated “dedication, resilience, and compassion” during particularly challenging global times.

“As IB graduates move forward... they carry with them the competencies, values, and global mindset needed to thrive and make a meaningful difference,” he stated.

Several studies conducted over recent years reinforce the rigour and adaptability of the DP. A 2023 curriculum alignment found DP courses not only met but often exceeded educational standards in countries such as South Korea, Singapore, and Finland.

Meanwhile, a 2021 study highlighted how DP and CP students in five countries showed notably higher levels of global-mindedness than their peers.