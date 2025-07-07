ICAI CA May 2025 results declared: Toppers list, pass percentages, and direct links

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially announced the CA May 2025 results for all three levels: Foundation, Intermediate, and Final. Alongside the results, the institute has also released the All India Toppers List for each category.

Candidates can now check their individual scorecards through the official ICAI result portals: icai.nic.in, icaiexam.icai.org, or caresults.icai.org.

To access their results, candidates must log in using their roll number, registration number, and password.

CA May 2025 Final toppers

AIR 1: Rajan Kabra – 516 marks

AIR 2: Nishtha Bothra – 503 marks

AIR 3: Manav Rakesh Shah – 493 marks

CA Intermediate May 2025 toppers

AIR 1: Disha Ashish Gokhru – 513 marks

AIR 2: Devidan Yash Sandeep – 503 marks

AIR 3 (tie): Yamish Jain and Nilay Dangi – 502 marks

CA Foundation May 2025 toppers

AIR 1: Vrinda Agarwal – 362/400 marks

AIR 2: Yadnesh Rajesh Narkar – 359 marks

AIR 3: Shardul Shekar Vichare – 358 marks



In the CA Final exams, Group 1 recorded a pass percentage of 22.38 per cent, Group 2 stood at 26.43 per cent, and the combined pass percentage for both groups was 18.75 per cent. For the Intermediate exams, the pass percentage was 14.67 per cent for Group 1, 21.51 per cent for Group 2, and 13.22 per cent for candidates who appeared in both groups.

Candidates are encouraged to visit the official ICAI website for the complete merit list and further announcements related to future exams, registration deadlines, and upcoming events.