News

ICAI CA May 2025 results declared: Toppers list, pass percentages, and direct links

Candidates are encouraged to visit the official ICAI website for the complete merit list and further announcements related to future exams, registration deadlines, and upcoming events
Representative image
Representative image(Image: PTI)
Published on

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially announced the CA May 2025 results for all three levels: Foundation, Intermediate, and Final. Alongside the results, the institute has also released the All India Toppers List for each category.

Candidates can now check their individual scorecards through the official ICAI result portals: icai.nic.inicaiexam.icai.orgor caresults.icai.org.

To access their results, candidates must log in using their roll number, registration number, and password.

CA May 2025 Final toppers 

  • AIR 1: Rajan Kabra – 516 marks

  • AIR 2: Nishtha Bothra – 503 marks

  • AIR 3: Manav Rakesh Shah – 493 marks

CA Intermediate May 2025 toppers 

  • AIR 1: Disha Ashish Gokhru – 513 marks

  • AIR 2: Devidan Yash Sandeep – 503 marks

  • AIR 3 (tie): Yamish Jain and Nilay Dangi – 502 marks

CA Foundation May 2025 toppers

  • AIR 1: Vrinda Agarwal – 362/400 marks

  • AIR 2: Yadnesh Rajesh Narkar – 359 marks

  • AIR 3: Shardul Shekar Vichare – 358 marks

In the CA Final exams, Group 1 recorded a pass percentage of 22.38 per cent, Group 2 stood at 26.43 per cent, and the combined pass percentage for both groups was 18.75 per cent. For the Intermediate exams, the pass percentage was 14.67 per cent for Group 1, 21.51 per cent for Group 2, and 13.22 per cent for candidates who appeared in both groups.

Candidates are encouraged to visit the official ICAI website for the complete merit list and further announcements related to future exams, registration deadlines, and upcoming events.

ICAI
ICAI CA May 2025

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com