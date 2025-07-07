From Union Minister to Tulsi Virani again: Smriti Irani returns to TV | Here is the first look

Smriti Irani, former Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Human Resource Development (HRD), is making a powerful return, not to politics, but to the small screen.
After years in public office, Irani is stepping back into her most iconic television avatar as Tulsi Virani in the much-anticipated Season 2 of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.
The first look of her comeback has already set the internet abuzz, showing her draped in a maroon saree and traditional jewellery, instantly reviving memories of the show that defined Indian soap operas in the early 2000s.
Reflecting on the show’s legacy as it completes 25 years, Irani said, “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi isn’t just a show — it’s a shared memory. For those who created it and the millions who embraced it, it was a story of families, faith, and the fabric that binds us across generations.”
Joining her on screen is Amar Upadhyay, reprising his role as Mihir Virani.
Originally slated for a July launch, production was delayed but officially commenced on July 4, putting the show back on track. Fans can expect a modern revival of the emotional drama, family dynamics, and iconic characters that once ruled prime-time television.