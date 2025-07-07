From Union Minister to Tulsi Virani again: Smriti Irani returns to TV | Here is the first look

Smriti Irani, former Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Human Resource Development (HRD), is making a powerful return, not to politics, but to the small screen.

After years in public office, Irani is stepping back into her most iconic television avatar as Tulsi Virani in the much-anticipated Season 2 of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

The first look of her comeback has already set the internet abuzz, showing her draped in a maroon saree and traditional jewellery, instantly reviving memories of the show that defined Indian soap operas in the early 2000s.