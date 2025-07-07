Fired by Microsoft, counselled by ChatGPT — Irony deepens for 15,000 ousted employees

Mass layoffs continue to trouble the global tech industry, with Microsoft’s recent decisions sparking renewed concern. In the wake of its announcement to let go of as many as 9,100 more employees — after laying off more than 6,000 mere months ago — attention has turned to how impacted staff are coping, and what kind of support is being suggested to them.

One suggestion came unexpectedly from within Microsoft’s own ranks. Matt Turnbull, Executive Producer at Xbox Games Studio, urged affected employees to consider turning to artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots like ChatGPT or Copilot.

In a LinkedIn post that has since been deleted, Turnbull acknowledged the strain such upheavals place on mental health, writing, “No AI tool is a replacement for your voice or your lived experience. But at a time when mental energy is scarce, these tools can help get you unstuck faster, calmer, and with more clarity.”

Turnbull also shared that he had personally explored using large language model (LLM) AI tools “to help reduce the emotional and cognitive load that comes with job loss.” While his remarks were framed as an attempt to offer practical advice during uncertain times, he also noted, “These are really challenging times, and if you’re navigating a layoff or even quietly preparing for one, you’re not alone and you don’t have to go it alone.”

As reported by The Indian Express, these comments come at a time when more people are informally leaning on platforms like ChatGPT for not just career tips but also for emotional reassurance, a trend that has raised red flags among experts.

Even OpenAI’s own Terms of Use for ChatGPT caution users that its output should not be treated as “a sole source of truth or factual information, or as a substitute for professional advice.”

Turnbull’s perspective did account for such concerns. He observed that people have “strong feelings” about AI and suggested its use specifically for building resumes, mapping out career shifts, and tackling application processes; areas where automated assistance might relieve some burden.

Meanwhile, the cuts at Microsoft have been particularly harsh on the company’s gaming vertical. The Xbox division has witnessed project cancellations and a pause on launching several new games. As noted by TechRadar, Microsoft has also shut down its office in Pakistan after 25 years.

All of this plays out against the backdrop of staggering investments by tech giants in AI infrastructure. Microsoft alone plans to channel nearly $80 billion into AI this year, even as more than 62,114 tech professionals across companies globally have already lost jobs in 2025, per data from Layoffs.fyi.

The tension between heavy AI spending and widespread job losses is becoming increasingly hard to ignore. Not just for those laid off, but for the entire tech ecosystem grappling with what automation might mean for human employment.