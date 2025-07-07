Countdown begins for AIIMS Paramedical 2025, admit cards out shortly

Candidates aiming to appear for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi’s Paramedical 2025 examination can expect an important update soon. As reported by The Times of India, the institute is gearing up to release the admit cards for this crucial test on its official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

Initially set for June 28, the examination was rescheduled due to internal administrative reasons, and will now take place on July 13. Notably, the format and eligibility requirements remain unchanged despite the shift. The assessment will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, as highlighted by The Times of India.

To access their hall tickets once available, candidates will need to log in using their unique registration credentials. The process involves visiting the official website, locating the “AIIMS Paramedical 2025 Admit Card” link under the Notifications section, entering the Registration ID and password, then downloading and printing the admit card. Students are strongly encouraged to verify all details carefully.

Key particulars that candidates should double-check on their admit cards include their full name, roll number, date of birth, exam date and time, as well as the address of the test centre. The document will also specify the reporting time and outline essential exam day guidelines.

With the new exam date drawing close, keeping an eye on aiimsexams.ac.in for official updates will be key to a smooth exam experience. Staying informed is crucial, as any additional notifications or instructions will be published on the AIIMS exams portal. Ensuring all documents are in order and understanding the exam logistics can help avoid last-minute hurdles.