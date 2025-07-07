AIIMS Paramedical 2025 admit card to be released SOON on official website

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi is expected to release the AIIMS Paramedical 2025 admit card shortly on its official website — aiimsexams.ac.in.

Only candidates who have successfully submitted their application forms will be able to download the hall ticket once it is made available. A direct link to download the AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025 will be updated on the official portal under the notifications section, as per a report by Shiksha.com.

Candidates are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the admit card after downloading it. In case of any discrepancies or incorrect information, they must immediately contact AIIMS authorities for rectification.

How to download AIIMS Paramedical admit card 2025?

Follow these steps to access your hall ticket once the link is activated:

Visit the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, look for "AIIMS Paramedical 2025 Hall Ticket" in the notifications section Click on "Applicant Login" Enter your Registration ID and Password. Your admit card will appear on the screen Download and review the details carefully

Details mentioned on the admit card