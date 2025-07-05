Uttar Pradesh: Nursing students launch indefinite hunger strike at ABVMU, Lucknow

Nursing students at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (ABVMU), situated in Sushant Golf City, Lucknow, launched an indefinite hunger strike outside the university premises on Friday, July 4.

Their main demand is that all examinations up to the sixth semester be conducted before the commencement of the seventh semester. They are also demanding that students who could not clear their backlog be allowed to take the seventh-semester examination, reported The Free Press Journal.

Raising slogans against the university administration, the students said that peaceful protest was their last resort after repeated attempts to have their grievances addressed had gone unheard. They asserted that they would not accept what they described as an "insult to education" and resolved to continue their protest until their demands are met.

Police officials at the site are engaged in dialogue with the students, who remain firm in their stance, stressing that their protest will remain non-violent.