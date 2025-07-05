US visa policy changes push Telugu students toward Germany, Australia

Proposed changes to the United States (US) visa policies by the Department of Homeland Security, along with recent restrictions in the United Kingdom (UK), are posing hurdles for students from the Telugu states — particularly affecting post-study work opportunities and visa procedures.

As a result, many are now exploring alternative destinations such as Germany and Australia.

According to education consultants, the United States, once the top choice for Indian students, is now under scrutiny due to complex visa policy proposals. With changes expected this year, there has been a noticeable shift toward countries like Germany and Australia, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

“If last year a particular overseas education institute had 10 students, this year that number has increased to 15 or 20,” one consultant observed.

Data from the Institute of International Education’s (IIE) Fall 2024 Snapshot shows a 3% increase in international student enrolment at the start of the 2024–25 academic year. In 2024, over 1.33 million Indian students pursued higher studies abroad, with significant numbers in Canada (42,700) and the US (337,630). However, this year, the US has seen a 28% drop in enrollment.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Sudhindra Reddy H, Co-founder and Director of Glovels Overseas Consultants, said, “Due to uncertainty over US policy changes and visa restrictions in the UK, students are hesitant to choose these countries. For a middle-class family, spending `30 to `50 lakh on a master’s degree is a huge investment, and with no guarantee of a secure future, it’s a risky decision.”

He also pointed out that the UK previously offered a 24-month post-study work visa, which has now been reduced to 18 months. Additionally, students must now secure jobs above a certain salary threshold to be eligible for work permits or visa extensions, according to the The New Indian Express report.