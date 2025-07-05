UPSC NDA & NA, CDS Exam II 2025: Correction window to go live on July 7 at upsconline.nic.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will open the correction window for the NDA & NA (National Defence Academy & Naval Academy) Examination II and CDS (Combined Defence Services) Examination II 2025 from July 7 to July 9, 2025. Candidates who wish to make changes to their submitted application forms can access the correction facility through the official website at upsconline.nic.in, reported Hindustan Times.

Correction window dates

The correction window for UPSC NDA & NA, CDS Exam II 2025 will open on July 7, 2025, at 10.00 am, and close on July 9, 2025, at 11.59 pm.

As per the official notice, this one-time correction facility allows candidates to rectify errors in both the Common Application Form and the Examination Application Form submitted for the UPSC NDA & NA and CDS Exams II 2025.

How to make corrections in the application form:

Visit the official UPSC portal: upsconline.nic.in Click on the link for NDA & NA, CDS Exam II 2025 Correction Window on the homepage. Log in to your account using your registration details. The filled-in application form will appear on the screen. Review your form and make necessary changes. Submit the corrected form and download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

For additional details and updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the official UPSC website.