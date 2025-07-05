Upcoming batches at IIMs have over 50% female candidates: Here’s how they did it

India's leading business schools are increasing female enrollment in their flagship programmes, which experts believe will help generate a new generation of high-calibre women leaders as industries across sectors strive for greater diversity at all levels.

According to a recent Economic Times report, the six legacy Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) in Indore, Kozhikode, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta, and Lucknow have enrolled 9 per cent more women in the incoming Class of 2027 than in the preceding cohort.

This decision is being hailed by industry experts as a step forward for inclusive leadership development, aligning with corporate India's aim to diversify boardrooms and senior management roles.

At IIM Indore, women now account for 53.79 per cent of the incoming cohort, the greatest female presence in the institute's 29-year history. Similarly, IIM Kozhikode revealed that women account for more than 55 per cent of its 489-member new cohort. IIM Ahmedabad, too, has experienced an increase, with 30.84 per cent female presence, the highest in the last four years.

These figures indicate deliberate policy changes. To increase gender diversity on campus, IIMs have included new procedures in their admission process. Beginning with the 2025 admissions cycle, IIM Indore added a diversity component, awarding six out of 100 points in the final selection stage to women and applicants with non-engineering backgrounds.

Other IIMs follow similar approaches. IIM Kozhikode awards diversity points to female and transgender candidates during the interview shortlisting process. IIM Ahmedabad, on the other hand, uses gender diversity points to broaden the interview pool.

According to Professor Mukta Kulkarni, Dean of Academic Programmes at IIM Bangalore, the institute maintains a roughly 40 per cent female participation in its postgraduate programme. It places extra emphasis on inclusion for candidates with disabilities.

As increasingly prestigious business schools promote gender balance, this emerging trend is projected to have a long-term impact on India's management landscape, paving the way for more women to take on leadership roles across fields.