OUAT result 2025 declared at ouat.ac.in: Download scorecard and find out what’s next

The Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) officially announced the OUAT 2025 entrance exam results on July 5.

Candidates who appeared for the undergraduate (UG) admission test can now check and download their percentile-based scorecards from the official website at ouat.ac.in. The results are vital for students seeking admission into UG programmes in agriculture, horticulture, forestry, and other allied sciences, reported The Times of India.

What’s next: Rank list, intimation cards, and counselling

The rank list is expected to be released by July 14, followed by the issue of intimation-cum-rank cards around July 22.

Counselling for UG courses will be conducted from August 4 to August 13, 2025.

Admissions to the Diploma in Agro-Polytechnic programmes will begin in July, with government-sponsored seats being filled by mid-August. Classes are likely to commence from August 18.

How to check the OUAT result 2025

Follow these steps to download your OUAT scorecard:

Visit the official website: www.ouat.ac.in Click on the link titled "OUAT 2025 Result / Scorecard" on the homepage Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth Click on Submit/Login Your OUAT 2025 scorecard will appear on the screen (in percentile format) Download and save a copy for future use Take a printout to carry during counselling and document verification

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official portal for updates on the rank list, counselling schedule, and admission procedures.